Saudi Arabia extends $3 billion deposit term to cash-strapped Pakistan
Saudi Arabia on Friday extended the term of a $3 billion deposit it made to Pakistan’s foreign reserves, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) and Pakistan's central bank said.
Saudi Arabia deposited the money in Pakistan’s central bank late last year as a loan to shore up the cash-strapped country’s reserves.
The central bank reserves stood at $7.5 billion as of November 25 this year.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Too low to cover more than a month of imports, the reserves together with a widening current account deficit have threatened a balance of payment crises for the South Asian economy, which has to make another $1 billion bond payment next week.
“Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) extended the term for the deposit provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the amount of 3 billion dollars to the State Bank of Pakistan,” the bank said in a statement.
By shoring up the reserves, it added, the money has contributed to meeting external sector challenges and achieve sustainable economic growth for the country.
Pakistan has been in dire need of external financing as it waits for the 9th review of a $7 billion bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistan’s finance ministry also approved the signing of a debt rescheduling of $26.150 million with Japan Bank for International Cooperation under G-20 debt servicing initiative to mitigate COVID-19 losses.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia submits official bid for AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026
China, Saudi Arabia assure $13 billion funding to Pakistan: Report
Hollywood stars help kick off Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival
-
Pakistan Taliban call off ceasefire, order nationwide attacksPakistan’s Taliban said on Monday they have called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks ... World News
-
Don’t forget us, Afghan women tell Pakistan ministerA leading Afghan women's group urged a Pakistan minister not to forget their plight as she visited Kabul Tuesday to discuss relations with the ... Middle East
-
Pakistan suicide blast targeting police kills 3, wounds 28A suicide bomb blast in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta targeted a police patrol on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding 28, police ... World News