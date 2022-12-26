Sanctions pressure to force Russia’s Sberbank to close UAE office
Russia’s dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Vedyakhin said Sberbank would continue working in the UAE market in some capacity and hoped to open a branch in China by the end of 2023.
Read more:
EU nations back Russia sanctions on drone imports, banks, others
Russia says EU’s new sanctions will just cause more problems for the bloc
-
EU nations back Russia sanctions on drone imports, banks, othersEuropean Union member states reached a deal on a ninth package of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting Moscow’s access to ... World News
-
Russia says EU’s new sanctions will just cause more problems for the blocThe latest round of European Union sanctions against Russia over Ukraine will just exacerbate problems within the bloc, a spokeswoman for the Russian ... World News
-
Russia falls into recessionRussia's economy has entered a recession as gross domestic output fell by four percent in the third quarter, according to first estimates published ... World News