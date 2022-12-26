Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
مصرف sberbank الروسي
File photo.

Sanctions pressure to force Russia’s Sberbank to close UAE office

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Vedyakhin said Sberbank would continue working in the UAE market in some capacity and hoped to open a branch in China by the end of 2023.

Read more:

EU nations back Russia sanctions on drone imports, banks, others

Russia says EU’s new sanctions will just cause more problems for the bloc

Russia falls into recession

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size