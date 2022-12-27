Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US dollar banknotes and Lebanese pounds are pictured at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon March 2, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
US dollar banknotes and Lebanese pounds are pictured at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon devalues pound on Sayrafa platform in bid to ease fall on parallel market

Reuters, Beirut
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Lebanon’s central bank announced on Tuesday it was steeply lowering the value of the pound to 38,000 pounds per US dollar on its Sayrafa exchange platform, in a bid to ease the currency’s depreciation to record lows on the parallel market.

The Sayrafa platform rate sat at 31,200 on December 23, the last day of trading.

It was trading at more than 47,000 pounds to the dollar on the parallel market and at exchange houses on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The central bank said in a statement that the Lebanese pound’s devaluation during the festive period was due to currency speculation and the smuggling of dollars out of the country.

Read more:

Lebanon detains Hezbollah supporter in probe of Irish UN peacekeeper’s killing

Lebanon tariff hikes squeeze struggling residents as reforms stall

France’s Macron urges Lebanon to ‘get rid’ of leaders blocking reforms

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size