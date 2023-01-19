Theme
A money exchange vendor displays Lebanese pound banknotes at an exchange shop in Beirut, March 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanese pound sinks to record low of 50,000 pounds to US dollar

Reuters, Beirut
The Lebanese pound on Thursday hit a new record low of 50,000 pounds per US dollar, currency exchange dealers told Reuters, marking a loss in value of more than 95 percent since the country’s financial system imploded in 2019.

The pound was pegged to the dollar at a rate of 1,507 in 1993, a peg that held until 2019, when decades of profligate spending, mismanagement and corruption triggered a financial crisis.

The largest bill in circulation, the 100,000 pound note formerly worth $67, is now worth just $2.

