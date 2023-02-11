Indian regulators aware of concerns on Adani issue: Finance minister

Indian regulators are aware of concerns regarding the Adani Group conglomerate, the finance minister said on Saturday, responding to comments by the Supreme Court regarding the need for investor protection.
The regulators were experienced and seized of the matter, Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after meeting the central bank’s directors in New Delhi, the capital.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
She declined to elaborate on what the government planned to tell the Supreme Court, however.
Investor interests need to be protected, the court had said on Friday, after hearing two cases about large investor losses following a report by a US short seller on the Adani group.
Read more:
Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of flagship company: Trustee
-
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund says it pulled out of Adani groupNorway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said Thursday it has completely divested its assets in the troubled Indian ... World News
-
Indian market regulator probes Adani links to investors, PM Modi’s office briefedIndia’s market regulator is investigating Adani Group’s links to some of the investors in the conglomerate’s aborted $2.5 billion share sale, two ... Financial Markets
-
Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of flagship company: TrusteeThree Adani group companies have pledged shares for lenders to the Indian conglomerate's flagship Adani Enterprises, which pulled a $2.5 billion share ... Financial Markets