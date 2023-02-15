Musk’s tweet of his dog as new Twitter CEO sends crypto DOGE, FLOKI soaring

The prices of cryptocurrencies DOGE and FLOKI went soaring on Wednesday after Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his dog captioned “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing,” according to CoinDesk.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023





“So much better than that other guy!” Musk said in the Twitter thread.



Musk replaced Parag Agrawal as CEO of Twitter after completing his $44 billion takeover of the company in October.



In December, Musk said that he will step down from the post after finding a replacement.



While the billionaire’s meme may not appeal to everyone’s humor, it sent the prices of FLOKI and DOGE soaring.



According to CoinDesk data, the price of DOGE has risen 5.4 percent over the past 24 hours.



FLOKI, named after Musk’s pet, was up 41 percent in the last 24 hours according to CoinGecko data.



It’s not the first time that the price of DOGE crypto soars as a result of a tweet by Musk.



In January, its price also soared following a report by the Financial Times saying that Twitter is planning a system to allow crypto payments.



