Lebanon’s banks do not have enough liquidity to pay back depositors
Lebanon’s commercial banks do not have enough liquidity to pay back depositors, the head of the country’s banking association said on Tuesday in a letter that laid out the banks’ positions.
“These numbers show without a doubt that the banks have no liquidity,” wrote Fadi Khalaf, the secretary general of the Association of the Banks of Lebanon (ABL).
