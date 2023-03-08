Theme
A man walks past a closed fortified Blom Bank branch, on the first day of a two-day banks strike in Sidon, Lebanon March 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Lebanon’s banks do not have enough liquidity to pay back depositors

Lebanon’s commercial banks do not have enough liquidity to pay back depositors, the head of the country’s banking association said on Tuesday in a letter that laid out the banks’ positions.

“These numbers show without a doubt that the banks have no liquidity,” wrote Fadi Khalaf, the secretary general of the Association of the Banks of Lebanon (ABL).

