Credit Suisse shares close down more than 24 pct

Credit Suisse shares closed down 24.24 percent at $1.83 (1.697 Swiss francs) on Wednesday after nosediving to an historic low following market panic after its main shareholder ruled out providing more funding.

In a market already jittery over the risk of contagion from the collapse of two US banks, Switzerland’s second-largest bank had seen its shares lose over 30 percent earlier in the day to a record low of $1.67 (1.55 francs) a piece.

