Logos of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen in Zurich, Switzerland March 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Credit Suisse buyout was for financial stability: Bank chief

AFP
The UBS takeover of stricken bank Credit Suisse was orchestrated in order to preserve financial stability not only in Switzerland but around the world, the Swiss central bank said Thursday.

“Going into resolution would have triggered a bigger financial crisis, not only in Switzerland, but most likely, globally,” Swiss National Bank chairman Thomas Jordan told a press conference at the SNB heaquarters in Zurich, adding: “The focus has to be ensuring that we can maintain financial stability under all circumstances.”

Saudi National Bank growth unaffected by Credit Suisse hit

Saudi Arabia’s fintech Tamara secures $150 mln facility from Goldman Sachs

Timeline: How Credit Suisse has evolved over 167 years

