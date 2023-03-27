Theme
Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE). (Supplied)

UAE central bank sees 4.3 percent economic growth in 2024: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The United Arab Emirates’ central bank expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to increase by 4.3 percent in 2024, up from an estimated 3.9 percent this year, the UAE state news agency said on Monday.

The central bank said the economic growth would be driven by oil and non-oil exports, the real estate and construction sectors, as well as the impact of the 2022 World Cup in neighboring Qatar, it said.


