JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon to visit Taiwan after China trip: Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon is planning to visit Taiwan after wrapping up his trip to China, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Dimon will arrive in Taiwan on Friday and meet with around 500 local employees and customers, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dimon is on his first visit to China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and Bloomberg said the visit to Taiwan is part of a broader visit across Asia.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Dimon, who has in recent years boosted JPMorgan’s China presence, met with China’s Shanghai Communist Party secretary Chen Jining who expects the bank will promote investment in the city.

A number of high-profile executives have visited China in recent times, including Apple Inc’s Tim Cook and Starbucks Corp’s Laxman Narasimhan.

LVHM chief Bernard Arnault is set to visit China this month, Reuters has reported.

