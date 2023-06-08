Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
standardchartered
Standard Chartered bank. (File photo)

Standard Chartered to lay off employees as part of cost cuts: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Standard Chartered is starting to lay off employees across Singapore, London, and Hong Kong hubs as part of an existing plan to cut costs by more than $1 billion through 2024, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The British bank had previously said that it aims savings of $1.3 billion under a cost-efficiency program.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The total reductions could be more than 100, although a final number has yet to be decided, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

“It is part of normal business activity to review our role requirements on an ongoing basis across the bank,” a spokesperson for the British lender told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The London-listed bank’s move is the latest among big banks cutting jobs.

Goldman Sachs is expected to reduce just under 250 jobs in the coming weeks, while JPMorgan Chase & Co is cutting about 500 employees, Reuters reported in May.

Separately, Standard Chartered earlier this year sold its Jordanian business to Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) as the lender pressed ahead with plans to exit seven markets in Africa and the Middle East.

Read more:

UK set to have highest inflation among big economies in 2023: Report

First Abu Dhabi Bank appoints new senior executives

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon to visit Taiwan after China trip: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size