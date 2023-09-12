Co-founder of fake cryptocurrency scheme sentenced to 20 years in US prison

The co-founder of OneCoin, a fake cryptocurrency scheme, who had pleaded guilty late last year to US fraud and money laundering charges, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

Karl Sebastian Greenwood was arrested in Thailand and extradited to the United States in 2018 for his role in selling the purported cryptocurrency OneCoin, which federal prosecutors in Manhattan called a pyramid scheme that defrauded investors out of $4 billion.

