UK pound coins plunge into water in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. Picture taken October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
UK pound coins plunge into water in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. Picture taken on October 26, 2017. (Reuters)

Pound rises after British inflation climbs for first time in 10 months

Reuters, London
The pound rose on Wednesday after data showed Britain’s annual rate of consumer inflation rose in December for the first time in 10 months and came in higher than expected, challenging expectations that Bank of England rate cuts are fast approaching.

Sterling was last at $1.263, down 0.05 percent on the day, having been down 0.19 percent before the data.

The euro was down 0.08 percent at 85.90 pence.

