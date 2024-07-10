Theme
National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2022. (Reuters)
National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia, on May 27, 2022. (Reuters)

US allows certain transactions with Russia central bank, others until Oct. 9

The United States on Wednesday extended a general license allowing administrative transactions involving Russia’s central bank, its National Wealth Fund, and the finance ministry through Oct. 9, according to a notice posted to the US Treasury Department’s website.

The general license replaces an earlier authorization that allowed such Russia-related transactions until July 11.

