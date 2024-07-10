US allows certain transactions with Russia central bank, others until Oct. 9
The United States on Wednesday extended a general license allowing administrative transactions involving Russia’s central bank, its National Wealth Fund, and the finance ministry through Oct. 9, according to a notice posted to the US Treasury Department’s website.
The general license replaces an earlier authorization that allowed such Russia-related transactions until July 11.
