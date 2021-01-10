.
Bahrain airport's new passenger terminal to open January 28

A new passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport will begin operations on January 28, the country’s crown prince and prime minister said on Sunday.

The expansion project, part of the country’s Vision 2030 economic program, had been set to open in early 2020.

The new terminal can handle 14 million passengers a year, a statement on state news agency BNA said.

