.
.
.
.
Language

Credit Suisse opens branch in Riyadh, expands Saudi operations

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland. (Reuters)
The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland. (Reuters)

Credit Suisse opens branch in Riyadh, expands Saudi operations

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Credit Suisse said on Monday it had opened a branch in Riyadh to offer wealthy Saudi Arabian clients a greater range of financial services, after
obtaining a local banking license in 2019.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The bank, which has been offering investment banking, asset management and other services in Saudi Arabia since 2005, will now provide services such as lending, foreign exchange and treasury products, account management and deposits, it said in a statement.

Western financial institutions have been seeking opportunities in Saudi Arabia since the government unveiled plans to privatize state assets and introduced reforms to attract foreign capital under its Vision 2030 program to reduce the economy’s dependence on oil.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More