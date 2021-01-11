.
.
.
.
Language

NBK Capital upbeat, says 2021 could be best year for private equity in Mena

View of the Kingdom Tower from inside The Globe of the Faisaliah Centre, downtown Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Illustrative photo: iStock)
View of the Kingdom Tower from inside The Globe of the Faisaliah Centre, downtown Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Illustrative photo: iStock)

NBK Capital upbeat, says 2021 could be best year for private equity in Mena

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

This year could be the best yet for private equity investments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as valuations are down, regional economies are bottoming out and fewer competitors are left, a leading private equity firm said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

“This has the potential to be the sort of the golden age of private capital investing in the region,” Yaser Moustafa, senior managing director of NBK Capital Partners, which manages $1.2 billion in assets, told Reuters on Monday.

“The investments we make this year will yield the best returns we’ve ever had.”

A general view of houses, resident towers, banks and hotels in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)
A general view of houses, resident towers, banks and hotels in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)



He said there were a handful of competitors left in the industry compared with 50 when NBK Capital Partners began its business in 2006.

Abraaj was the largest buyout fund in the region until it collapsed in 2018 due to investor concerns about the management of its $1 billion healthcare fund.

NBK Capital Partners, backed by National Bank of Kuwait, has returned $700 million to its investors over the last decade and has made 17 successful exits.

The firm sees opportunities in education, healthcare, food and beverage, consumer, and industrials and technology in the region.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s biggest economy, and Egypt, the most populous, are the most attractive markets for private equity in MENA, while for the technology sector the key market is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Moustafa said.

A skyline view of the buildings of Sheikh Zayed Road and DIFC in Dubai. (Shutterstock)
A skyline view of the buildings of Sheikh Zayed Road and DIFC in Dubai. (Shutterstock)



The NBK Capital Partners team was the subject of a December 2020 business case study being published by Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship.

“The opportunity for private capital in the Middle East bears a resemblance to the US in the 1970s as the region is home to many family businesses that are liquidity constrained,” the study showed.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More