.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt to get $1.1 bln from ITFC to fund petroleum, food commodity imports in 2021

Egypt’s wheat imports are sharply down this year as the country struggles through a political and economic crisis. (Reuters)
Egypt is the largest wheat buyer in the world. (Reuters)

Egypt to get $1.1 bln from ITFC to fund petroleum, food commodity imports in 2021

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Egypt will get funding of $1.1 billion from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to finance imports of petroleum and staple products in 2021, Egypt’s petroleum ministry said on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The funds are part of a $3 billion agreement between Egypt and ITFC signed in January 2018.

The ITFC was “helping to provide basic food commodities, which contributed to strengthening their strategic reserves,” Egyptian Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said during a video conference to sign the $1.1 billion funding agreement, according to the statement.

ITFC told Reuters in July that it is mobilizing additional funds for Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), the state grain buyer, in the coming months.

Funding from the ITFC has allowed the GASC to pay for its purchases of key commodities on sight instead of using letters of credit, which guarantee payment within 180 days.

Egypt is the world’s largest wheat buyer.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More