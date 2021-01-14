.
.
.
.
Language

Hungary-based Wizz Air’s Abu Dhabi venture expects to add other Gulf routes soon

Jozsef Varadi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air poses for a photograph in London,
Jozsef Varadi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air poses for a photograph in London, Britain. (Reuters)

Hungary-based Wizz Air’s Abu Dhabi venture expects to add other Gulf routes soon

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Wizz Air’s new Abu Dhabi-based joint venture airline expects to soon add flights to other Gulf cities following its launch this week, the Hungary-based carrier’s chief executive said on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

‘Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’, a joint venture between Wizz Air and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, starts operations on Friday with an inaugural flight to Athens.

A Wizz Air Airbus A321 flies over the oldest Hungarian bridge, the 'Lanchid' (Chain Bridge) of Danube River in Budapest during the Budapest Air Show. (File photo: AFP)
A Wizz Air Airbus A321 flies over the oldest Hungarian bridge, the 'Lanchid' (Chain Bridge) of Danube River in Budapest during the Budapest Air Show. (File photo: AFP)



It has announced 12 other routes, mostly in Central and Eastern Europe but also to Israel’s Tel Aviv and Egypt’s Alexandria.

CEO Jozsef Varadi, who is chairman of the Abu Dhabi venture, said he expected destinations to Gulf Arab cities would follow.

“I am actually quite hopeful that it is more first quarter than first half (of the year),” he told Reuters.

Read more: Emirates airline expects full fleet return this year as vaccines renew confidence

Wizz Air delayed the planned October 2020 launch of the joint venture, with Abu Dhabi generally only allowing entry to citizens and residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those restrictions have been lifted though most visitors are required to self-isolate on arrival. Those from a small number of approved countries can enter freely after testing negative for COVID-19.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More