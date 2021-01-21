Lebanon’s central bank governor says no transfers made from bank’s accounts

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday no financial transfers had been made from the central bank’s accounts.

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Tuesday it had requested mutual legal assistance from Lebanese authorities related to an investigation into money laundering and possible embezzlement tied to Lebanon’s central bank.

Salameh also confirmed a Reuters report that he had answered questions from Lebanon’s public prosecutor earlier on Thursday, based on a Swiss request. He said he was “always ready to answer any questions”.

