The US Senate Finance Committee voted unanimously to approve Janet Yellen as the first woman Treasury secretary on Friday, sending her nomination to the full Senate for a floor vote, and indicating that she will easily win approval.

Yellen, who served as Federal Reserve chair from 2014 to 2018, was approved on a 26-0 vote in the committee evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

Last Update: Friday, 22 January 2021 KSA 18:29 - GMT 15:29