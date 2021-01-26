Saudi Arabia might list more shares in Aramco under right valuation: PIF governor

Saudi Arabia might consider listing more shares in Saudi Aramco if the valuation is right and if the state oil company was considering a “massive program of asset divestments,” according to the governor of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

“Historically speaking, [Saudi Aramco] used to do everything themselves… they had their own airports, their own fleets, their own pipelines,” Yasir al-Rumayyan told the Financial Times. “Now if it makes sense for us to divest some of these assets, we’re definitely going to do it. It could include anything except the main operations,” he added.

Al-Rumayyan’s statements come a day after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Sunday the Kingdom’s strategy for its Public Investment Fund (PIF) for the next five years, including a target of doubling its Assets under Management (AUM) to reach $1.07 trillion by 2025.

Watch: #SaudiArabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces the Kingdom’s strategy for its Public Investment Fund (@PIFSaudi) for the next five years.https://t.co/3u1cAyr5oz pic.twitter.com/XpJ9zuhh5S — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 24, 2021

The PIF governor, who is also chair of Saudi Aramco, told the Financial Times that the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund would need additional government cash injections, but said it would happen only when the central bank’s reserves were replenished.

“We have governance in both companies…The PIF way will never allow one party to put the pressure on the other one,” Al-Rumayyan told the Financial Times when asked regarding concerns Aramco would become a cash cow for the PIF.

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 January 2021 KSA 05:15 - GMT 02:15