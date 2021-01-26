Saudi Arabia’s FII confirms speakers, details for fourth annual forum

Saudi Arabia’s fourth annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference next week will see how CEOs will re-invent work for the post-COVID world and whether 2021 can be the year that sustainable investing goes mainstream, according to organizers.

The two-day conference, which will see both in-person speakers as well as participants joining virtually, is set to be held on January 27 and 28.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Among the prominent speakers invited to talk at the conference will be Senator Matteo Renzi, Former Prime Minister of Italy and a member of the Board of Trustees of the FII Institute who will share his insights on how he sees the renaissance of our world.

FII 4th Edition will bring together 150+ world-class leaders, investors and policymakers – with 60 live in Riyadh and the rest joining virtually from hubs around the world.



Register today to join the conversation: https://t.co/wLke8sjhPP#FIINeoRenaissance — FII Institute (@FIIKSA) January 24, 2021

Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist from Jamaica, will also be joining the 100 speakers participating virtually from hubs in New York, Paris, Beijing and Mumbai and the 50 attending in-person in Riyadh.

Also in attendance will be Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy, who will be joined by Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and CEO of Total, and Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), who will join together to discuss the future of investment in the energy sector.

Discussions about the future of global economies in a post-pandemic world are among the topics on the agenda at #Saudi Arabia’s fourth annual #FII conference next week. https://t.co/IeGZjrtGW6 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 25, 2021

“On Day 1, speakers in Riyadh and from the hubs will consider how CEOs will re-invent work for the post-covid world, investing in the next decade of global health and whether 2021 can be the year that sustainable investing goes mainstream. One session will address how the pandemic should accelerate global trends like the restructuring of international value chains, a focus on reshoring and regional cooperation, which should all boost FDI,” organizers said in a press release statement.

“On Day 2, the conference will shift to what investments will create a generation of space entrepreneurs and if artificial intelligence will lead the resurgence of the global economy. One session will examine how the pandemic is driving digital currency and innovative finance around the world,” organizers added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s FII: World leaders to discuss building a strong economy post-pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative conference to host over 140 speakers

Saudi Arabia’s fourth FII conference will focus on ‘reimagining the global economy’

Saudi Arabia’s FII to host conference on green recovery for post-coronavirus world

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 January 2021 KSA 23:22 - GMT 20:22