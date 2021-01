The trade between Dubai and Israel has reached 1 billion dirham ($272 million) over the last five months, the Dubai media office said on Saturday.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed in August to normalize diplomatic relations.

The amount includes around 325 million dirham of imports and 607 million dirham of exports, the media office said in a statement.

.@DubaiCustoms : #Dubai’s trade with Israel in the last 5 months (Sep 2020-Jan 2021) reached a value of AED1 billion & a volume of 6.217k tonnes.https://t.co/hYBp0axRDd pic.twitter.com/2AdAZ2uTV9 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 30, 2021

In September, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen told Israel’s Reshet Bet radio station that Annual trade between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is expected to reach $4 billion.

Last Update: Saturday, 30 January 2021 KSA 16:54 - GMT 13:54