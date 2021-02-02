BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Breakdown: Biden’s $1.9 trillion package vs. $600 billion proposal from Republicans

President Joe Biden signs executive actions in the Oval Office of the White House on January 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Reuters Monday 01 February 2021
Text size A A A

US President Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion package to fight the coronavirus and help those affected by it. A group of 10 Senate Republicans has proposed a smaller $600 billion package.

Here is how the two plans compare:

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Public health

Biden’s plan calls for a national vaccination program, more rapid testing and additional medical equipment. It also would hire 100,000 new public-health workers to help with contact tracing and vaccine outreach. Cost: $160 billion

The Republican plan would also set up a national vaccination program, expand testing and equipment, and reimburse hospitals and other medical providers. Cost: $160 billion

Unemployment insurance

Biden has called for an additional $400 per week in unemployment benefits through September. Cost: $350 billion

The Republicans have proposed an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits through June 30. Cost: $130 billion

Direct payments

Biden is seeking a third round of direct payments of up to $1,400 per person, though details remain unclear. Cost: $465
billion

Republicans are proposing an additional $1,000 per person, with an additional $500 for children and other dependents.

Benefits would be targeted at people who earn less than $50,000 per year or families that earn less than $100,000. Cost: $220 billion

Aid to state and local governments

Biden: $350 billion

Republicans: None

Schools

Biden: $130 billion to help K-12 reopen; $35 billion for higher education

Republicans: $20 billion for K-12; nothing for higher education

Small business

Biden: $15 billion in small business grants; $35 billion in low-interest loans

Republicans: $50 billion for low-interest loans

Child care

Biden: Expand tax credits to help families cover up to $3,600 in child-care costs, at a cost of $120 billion; provide $25 billion for child care providers and $15 billion in block grants

Republicans: $20 billion in block grants

Rental assistance

Biden: Extend a foreclosure moratorium until Sept. 30; provide an additional $30 billion in rental and utility-bill aid; $5 billion in housing for the homeless

Republicans: None

Paid leave

Biden would require companies and the federal government to offer paid leave for workers concerned about the coronavirus and cover the cost for small and medium-sized businesses.

Food assistance

Biden: Expand the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as “food stamps”, and expand aid for women and
children. Cost: Not publicized

Republicans: Similar provisions. Cost: $12 billion

Miscellaneous

Biden: Raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour; $4 billion for mental health and substance abuse services; $20 billion for veterans’ health; health-insurance subsidies; $20 billion for public transit; $20 billion for American Indian tribes; $10 billion for cyber defense programs

Republicans: $4 billion for mental-health and substance abuse services

Read more:

US President Biden discovers limits to his power in dash to erase Trump's legacy

In early going, US President Biden floods the zone with decrees

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 23:49 - GMT 20:49

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top