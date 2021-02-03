‘Invest in Dubai’ digital platform unveiled enabling setting up business in minutes

The ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform has been launched during a meeting of the Executive Council by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday.



According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Mohammed issued directives to the government team to work on consolidating Dubai’s status as a leading global business destination, stressing that no effort should be spared in achieving this vision.



The new ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform offers a unique business set-up experience backed by Dubai’s advanced smart solutions.



The largest one-stop-shop platform of its kind, ‘Invest in Dubai’ enables investors to obtain trade licenses and launch their business easily in a matter of minutes.

It allows investors to access information regarding the requirements, conditions and fees for issuing trade licenses in Dubai for more than 2,000 commercial activities.



They can also immediately obtain licenses for their companies, as well as other commercial licenses.



The ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform was developed by Smart Dubai and the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED), under the supervision of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.



A team of more than 70 members, representing more than 20 local and federal government entities, worked in direct coordination with the private sector to develop the platform.



The team worked together for a period of four months, putting in more than 80,000 working hours, to develop a comprehensive and integrated platform that meets Dubai’s high standards.



The Dubai Department of Economic Development will be administering the platform.

Integrated portal



An integrated portal for doing business in the emirate, ‘Invest in Dubai’ offers users various services, including commercial licensing in which government permits and approvals can be obtained from a centralized platform, eliminating the need to physically visit any service center.



Also offered on the platform are packages and value-added services that support businesses in launching commercial projects.



Apart from providing a hassle-free process for establishing a business in Dubai, the platform enables investors to gain insights into investment opportunities (or projections for key sectors); and information on investment opportunities in commercial zones (or free zones), competitiveness assessments, locations of businesses in the city, key economic sectors; and cost of incubating businesses; in addition to sector reports and statistics on foreign direct investment (FDI).



‘Invest in Dubai’ provides a comprehensive platform to support investors and entrepreneurs in setting up a business in Dubai. Its services, which cover the entire business cycle, assist businesses in searching for opportunities, registering trade names; getting initial approvals to issue a license; ensuring all government requirements are met; and finally in obtaining trade licenses.

