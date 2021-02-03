‘Invest in Dubai’ digital platform unveiled enabling setting up business in minutes

The ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform has been launched during a meeting of the Executive Council by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday.
According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Mohammed issued directives to the government team to work on consolidating Dubai’s status as a leading global business destination, stressing that no effort should be spared in achieving this vision.
The new ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform offers a unique business set-up experience backed by Dubai’s advanced smart solutions.
The largest one-stop-shop platform of its kind, ‘Invest in Dubai’ enables investors to obtain trade licenses and launch their business easily in a matter of minutes.
