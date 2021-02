Energy prices for millions of Britons will likely rise from April after the energy regulator said it would increase its cap on the most widely used tariffs by around 9.2 percent.



The rise was needed due to an increase in wholesale energy prices over the past few months and as energy suppliers would be allowed to begin recouping costs relating to the coronavirus pandemic, regulator Ofgem said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia will be ‘another Germany’ in renewable energy sector: Prince Abdulaziz

Energy, oil and gas discussed in first video call between Arabs, Israelis

Former energy executive jailed for 15 years by Russia for spying for Moldova: RIA

Last Update: Friday, 05 February 2021 KSA 11:28 - GMT 08:28