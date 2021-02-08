Abu Dhabi’s state fund Mubadala is planning an international bond sale soon, two sources familiar with the matter said, after it raised $4 billion in a

multi-tranche deal in May.

Mubadala, which manages around $230 billion in assets and is the second-biggest state investor in Abu Dhabi after the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is a regular issuer in debt capital markets.



It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The planned deal comes amid a deluge of bond deals from the Gulf, where issuers are tapping global debt markets at cheap rates this year as abundant global liquidity pushes investors to hunt for higher-yielding assets.



Mubadala has 1.25 billion euros in bonds maturing next month, as well as more than $350 million due in April and $700 million due in December, according to Refinitiv data.



It had a busy deal-making year in 2020, putting $2 billion into Silver Lake, investing more than $2 billion in Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries’ assets and was part of a consortium that invested in Waymo, the self-driving technology company owned by Google parent Alphabet Inc.

