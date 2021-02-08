.
.
.
.
Language

Major Gulf markets edge up, tracking oil prices and Asian shares

This picture taken December 12, 2019 shows a view of the sign showing the logo of Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in the capital Riyadh. (Reuters)
View of the sign showing the logo of Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in the capital Riyadh. (Reuters)

Major Gulf markets edge up, tracking oil prices and Asian shares

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Most stock markets in the Gulf edged up on Monday, tracking oil prices and Asian shares, on hopes a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month just as vaccines are being rolled out globally.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Brent crude for April touched an intraday high of $60.06 a barrel, the highest since January last year, on hopes of a quicker economic revival as well as supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.8 percent, on track to extend gains for a third consecutive session.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the Gulf’s largest petrochemical maker, advanced 1.2 percent, while National Commercial Bank traded 1.4 percent higher.

In Dubai, the main share index rose 0.1 percent, helped by a 0.6 percent gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

The Abu Dhabi index added 0.2 percent, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s largest lender, rising 0.4 percent and telecoms firm Etisalat increasing 0.6 percent.

The United Arab Emirates will only vaccinate residents and citizens who are elderly or who have certain health conditions for the present time, state media said on Sunday.

The temporary policy change was made “to ensure acquired community immunity and contain the disease” following a spike in infections over the past weeks.

Elsewhere, Qatar’s benchmark eased 0.1 percent, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 0.3 percent ahead of its earnings announcement.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city

Explore More