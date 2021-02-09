.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will begin flight to Alexandria on February 22 with ultra-low fare

A Wizz Air Airbus A320 at Luton Airport, Luton, Britain. (File photo: Reuters)

Low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has confirmed the start of its route from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria, Egypt, on February 22, 2021, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The Abu Dhabi- Alexandria route provides an ultra-low fare travel option for tourists and residents in both UAE and Egypt, with fares starting as low as $48.73 (AED179).

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, commented, “Alexandria is an exciting destination steeped in history located on Mediterranean waters. The UAE and Egypt provide a popular travel corridor for residents and tourists in the region, and we are committed to providing options that are more viable and affordable for travelers.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the youngest fleet composed of four brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.

