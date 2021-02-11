.
.
.
.
Language

Fitch lowers outlook on 11 Kuwaiti banks to negative from stable

According to the report by National Bank of Kuwait, the oil-driven state is predicted to slow down this year and in 2014 as crude oil output is expected to remain flat. (AFP)
The ratings agency on Feb 2. downgraded its outlook on Kuwait’s sovereign debt rating to negative from stable. (File photo: AFP)
Economy

Fitch lowers outlook on 11 Kuwaiti banks to negative from stable

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ratings agency Fitch on Thursday revised its outlook on 11 Kuwaiti banks to negative from stable, after downgrading the outlook on the sovereign itself this month.

The agency said as “a significant proportion of the banking sector funding is related to the government,” the banks would come under pressure if the sovereign itself is “experiencing some form of stress.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ratings agency on Feb 2. downgraded its outlook on Kuwait’s sovereign debt rating to negative from stable, warning of near-term liquidity risks associated with the state treasury fund.

The 11 banks are National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait Finance House, Burgan Bank, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Boubyan Bank, Gulf Bank, Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Ahli United Bank (Kuwait), Kuwait International Bank, Warba Bank, and Industrial Bank of Kuwait.

Rating agency Fitch cuts outlook on Kuwait’s debt rating to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ Economy Rating agency Fitch cuts outlook on Kuwait’s debt rating to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’

Fitch however said Kuwaiti authorities would support the banks if needed and mentioned that the central bank has acted swiftly in the past.

An OPEC member state, Kuwait has been hit hard by lower oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Repeated rows and deadlocks between cabinets and successive elected assemblies have led to several government reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament, hampering much needed economic reforms.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait
Iran-backed Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport Iran-backed Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince unveils luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom' designs Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince unveils luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom' designs
7.7-magnitude earthquake generates small South Pacific tsunami 7.7-magnitude earthquake generates small South Pacific tsunami
Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More