US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan discussed the coronavirus pandemic and other issues during a call on Wednesday, the US Treasury Department said.

Yellen “emphasized the need to address the daunting challenges of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that it was too early to declare victory against the COVID-19 virus and that oil producers must remain “extremely cautious.”

“We are in a much better place than we were a year ago, but I must warn, once again, against complacency. The uncertainty is very high, and we have to be extremely cautious,” he told an energy industry event.

