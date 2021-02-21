.
.
.
.
Language

Major Gulf markets rise in early trade

An Emirati trader passes under the stocks display screen at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP).
An Emirati trader passes under the stocks display screen at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP).
Economy

Major Gulf markets rise in early trade

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose early on Sunday, lifted by gains in their banking shares, with the Saudi index leading the way.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The kingdom’s food and drug administration has approved the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing state TV.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia traded 0.5 percent higher, on course to end two sessions of losses.

Al Rajhi Bank rose 0.6 percent, while Banque Saudi Fransi jumped 3.1 percent.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.3 percent, with its largest lender Emirates NBD gaining 0.4 percent, and DAMAC Properties advancing 1.6 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2 percent, helped by a 0.3 percent gain in the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Meanwhile, sovereign wealth and public pension funds are bolstering their funding of private debt, with close to $9 billion committed since the COVID-19 crisis as they hunt for yield and their ample liquidity allows them to take on more risk than banks.

The Qatari index was up 0.3 percent, led by gains in financial shares, with top lender Qatar National Bank rising 1.9 percent.

Read more:

Sudan’s central bank unifies currency in latest move aimed at reforming economy

The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces

G7 leaders pledge continued fiscal support for economies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’

Top Content

Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’
Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military
Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Australian PM gets COVID-19 vaccine in “massive step” toward normal Australian PM gets COVID-19 vaccine in “massive step” toward normal

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More