.
.
.
.
Language

Sudan’s central bank unifies economy in latest move aimed at reforming economy

Sudanese bank notes. (AFP)
Sudanese bank notes. (AFP)

Sudan’s central bank unifies economy in latest move aimed at reforming economy

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Khartoum 

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s central bank instructed banks to unify the country’s official and black-market exchange rates on Sunday, a move expected to significantly devalue the Sudanese pound.

The change aims to help the country overcome a crippling economic crisis during a fragile political transition, and access international debt relief following an International Monetary Fund monitoring program.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bank did not say at what rate the exchange rate should be unified, but a letter of instruction from the central bank said it would set a daily base rate according to the market price among banks and exchange houses.

The instructions said banks must declare rates within 5 percent above or below the central bank rate based on market supply and demand, and that their profit margin between buy and sell prices should be no more than 0.5 percent.

Analysts say unifying effectively means moving close to the far weaker black-market rate since almost all transactions are calculated at that rate. Recently, the dollar traded between 350 and 400 Sudanese pounds on the black market, against an official rate of 55 pounds to the dollar.

Saturday’s move had been expected late last year under the IMF program but was delayed by political instability.

It comes two weeks after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok appointed a new government to include rebel groups that signed a peace deal in October.

Hamdok is serving under a joint military-civilian council that took power after the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Read more:

Sudan accuses Ethiopian forces of crossing border, escalating tension

Sudan and Ethiopia trade accusations in escalating border dispute

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’

Top Content

Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’
Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military
US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff
Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Myanmar police arrest actor for supporting opposition after two killed in protests Myanmar police arrest actor for supporting opposition after two killed in protests

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More