.
.
.
.
Language

US Fed likely to continue low interest policy amid uneven economic recovery: Powell

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, during a news conference in Washington, US, on March 3, 2020. (Reuters)
A file photo of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. (Reuters)
Economy

US Fed likely to continue low interest policy amid uneven economic recovery: Powell

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored the US economy’s ongoing weakness Tuesday in remarks that suggested that the Fed sees no need to alter its ultra-low interest rate policies anytime soon.

“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly uncertain,” Powell said in written testimony to the Senate Banking Committee.

Powell’s comments are in contrast to the increasing optimism among many analysts that the economy will grow rapidly later this year. That outlook has also raised concerns about a potential surge in inflation and fueled a sharp increase in longer-term interest rates this year. Most economists say they think the Fed’s continued low rates, further government financial aid and progress in combating the viral pandemic could create a mini-economic boom as soon as this summer.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Powell acknowledged the potential for a healthier economy. But he stressed the personal hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, especially for unemployed Americans.

“As with overall economic activity, the pace of improvement in the labor market has slowed,” Powell said. “Although there has been much progress in the labor market since the spring, millions of Americans remain out of work.”

The financial markets are more focused for the moment on the potential for rapid growth. On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index tumbled a steep 2.5 percent as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged to nearly 1.37 percent. At the start of the year, the 10-year yield was below 1 percent.

Rising interest rates typically reflect optimism that the economy is poised to expand more quickly, which can accelerate inflation.

But they can also weaken growth, especially if the Fed were to respond to rising inflation by raising its benchmark rate more quickly than markets expect.

Read more:

US will avoid new depression despite coronavirus pandemic: Fed’s Powell

Oil prices at near year-long highs as coronavirus curbs seen easing

Powell did not mention the sharp increase in longer-term rates this year or the stock market’s run-up to frothy levels in his written testimony.

Powell is testifying before the Senate Banking Committee in the first of two days of semiannual testimony to Congress that is required by law. On Wednesday, he will testify to the House Financial Services Committee.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran produced 18 kgs of 20 pct enriched uranium in violation of nuclear deal: IAEA Iran produced 18 kgs of 20 pct enriched uranium in violation of nuclear deal: IAEA
Iran's rulers close ranks, raise pressure on US to lift sanctions Iran's rulers close ranks, raise pressure on US to lift sanctions

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Superficial company nameplate HQs in Saudi Arabia will not fly: Saudi minister Superficial company nameplate HQs in Saudi Arabia will not fly: Saudi minister
Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources
Saudi Arabia’s former oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani dies at 90 Saudi Arabia’s former oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani dies at 90
‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM ‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More