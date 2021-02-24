The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is closely working with the US Federal Aviation Administration and monitoring the current situation for any updates on the United Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft fitted with engine PW4000, according to a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM).



The Pratt & Whitney engine failed on Saturday with a “loud bang” four minutes after takeoff from Denver, according to Reuters, and the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport after suffering engine failure.

In another incident on Japan Airlines (JAL) B777 with a PW4000 engine in December 2020, Japan’s Transport Safety Board reported it found two damaged fan blades, one with a metal fatigue crack. An investigation is ongoing.



“Currently the UAE does not have any UAE registered aircraft operating with PW4000 engines. And, there are no foreign aircraft fitted with the mentioned engine operating to UAE airports and airspace," the GCAA said in a statement on Wednesday.



“We are continually monitoring the situation and if there are any further developments and intervention is required it will be taken," it added.



Many airlines around the world have imposed a ban on operating Boeing 777s fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112 engines after the engine incident.



There were no reported injuries but debris from the plane’s Pratt & Whitney engine was found under its flight path.

