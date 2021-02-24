Saudi imports from Turkey hit record low in December

The value of Saudi imports from Turkey dropped to a record low in December, Saudi official data showed on Wednesday.

Imports from Turkey amounted to 50.6 million riyals ($13.49 million) in December, down from 182.2 million riyals in November, and from 1.06 billion riyals in December 2019, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics.

The December value was the lowest in at least one year.

Saudi businessmen and retailers last year called for a ban on Turkish imports in an informal boycott of Turkish goods over political tensions between the two countries.

