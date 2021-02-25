.
.
.
.
Language

Diamond tycoon Modi loses bid to stop extradition to India for $1.8 bln fraud

Nirav Modi Facebook
File photo of diamond tycoon Nirav Modi. (Social media)

Diamond tycoon Modi loses bid to stop extradition to India for $1.8 bln fraud

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, London

Published: Updated:

Diamond tycoon Nirav Modi has lost his bid to avoid extradition from Britain to India to face allegations he was involved in a $1.8 billion bank fraud.

District Judge Samuel Goozee ruled in London on Thursday that the jeweler has a case to answer before the Indian courts. Modi, whose jewels once adorned stars from Bollywood to Hollywood, has been held without bail in London. He has 14 days to appeal the judge’s decision.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Goozee dismissed Modi’s argument that he would not be treated fairly in India.

Modi has refused to submit to extradition to India and denies the fraud allegations. He sought political asylum in the UK.

Indian authorities have sought Modi’s arrest since February 2018, when they alleged companies he controlled defrauded the state-owned Punjab National Bank by using fake financial documents to get loans to buy and import jewels.

Read more: India to auction fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi’s art collection

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing
Flu disappears in US amid COVID-19 pandemic Flu disappears in US amid COVID-19 pandemic
NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More