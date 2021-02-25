.
.
.
.
Language

Gulf stock markets gain on global shares rally, rising oil prices

A Saudi investor monitors the Saudi Stock Exchange, or Tadawul, on December 14, 2016 in. (AFP)
A Saudi investor monitors the Saudi Stock Exchange, or Tadawul. (File photo: AFP)

Gulf stock markets gain on global shares rally, rising oil prices

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Major stock markets in the Middle East registered sharp gains on Thursday, tracking a rise in global equities and a recovery in oil prices, with Qatar outperforming the region.

Brent oil climbed to a 13-month high of $67.30, after US government data on Wednesday showed a drop in crude output as a deep freeze in Texas disrupted production last week.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark share index rose 0.9 percent, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 2 percent and Saudi Telecom Company climbing 3.3 percent.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kingdom raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) on Wednesday in a two-tranche bond deal after receiving orders for more than 3.75 billion euros, a document showed.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.8 percnt, buoyed by a 2.3 percent gain in Emirates NBD Bank and a 5.4 percent surge in
DAMAC Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, however, the index traded flat as gains in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank were offset by losses in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 1.6 percent higher, led by a 1.7 percent gain in top lender Commercial International Bank.

Read more:

Superficial company nameplate HQs in Saudi Arabia will not fly: Saudi minister

Saudi Central Bank SAMA launches instant 24/7 payment system ‘sarie’

Saudi Arabian defense firm SAMI aims for $5 bln annual revenue by 2030

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Flu disappears in US amid COVID-19 pandemic Flu disappears in US amid COVID-19 pandemic
Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet
Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing
Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More