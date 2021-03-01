.
Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days

A bitcoin (virtual currency) coin placed on Dollar banknotes is seen in this illustration picture, November 6, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
A bitcoin (virtual currency) coin placed on Dollar banknotes is seen in this illustration picture. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Bitcoin dropped 6.39 percent to $43,165.78 on Sunday, losing $2,944.20 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has fallen 26 percent from the year’s high of $58,354.14 on Feb. 21 when it soared amid increasing confidence that it will become a mainstream investment and payments vehicle.

Major firms such as BNY Mellon, asset manager BlackRock Inc and credit card giant Mastercard Inc have backed cryptocurrencies. Tesla Inc, Square Inc and MicroStrategy Inc have invested in bitcoin.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 8.88 percent to $1,329.46 on Sunday, losing $129.57 from its previous close.

