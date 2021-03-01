.
.
.
.
Language

China to address safety concerns before recertification of Boeing 737 MAX

An aerial photo shows China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. (Reuters)
An aerial photo shows China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. (Reuters)

China to address safety concerns before recertification of Boeing 737 MAX

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China’s aviation regulator said on Monday that its major safety concerns with the Boeing Co 737 MAX have to be “properly addressed” before conducting flight tests, but it is studying a plan with US planemaker for recertification of the aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has conducted comprehensive and in-depth technical scrutiny into the Boeing 737 MAX, the agency’s vice head Dong Zhiyi said, giving the regulator’s stance on the airliner, which has been grounded for nearly two years.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We’ll conduct flight tests in a planned and step-by-step way once our major safety concerns are properly addressed,” Dong said.

China was the first country to ground the 737 MAX in March 2019 following two fatal crashes. At the time, more of the planes had been operating in China than anywhere else in the world.

The CAAC has outlined three principles for the jet to return to service in the country, including recertified design changes, proper training for the pilots and specific findings into the crashes.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) first lifted flight ban on the aircraft in January, followed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and several other country regulators.

Australia said on Friday it would lift a near two-year ban on flights, becoming among the first in the Asia-Pacific region to do so.

The cooperation with FAA and Boeing has been positive, Dong said.

Read more:

Saudia plans to order 70 jets from Airbus, Boeing jets, says report

Saudi Arabia’s GACA allows return of Boeing 737 MAX to the Kingdom

US audit report cites ‘weaknesses’ in FAA certification of Boeing 737 MAX

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax
Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough' Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'
Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media
US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia

Before you go

South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks
South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks

Explore More