.
.
.
.
Language

Kuwaiti cabinet proposes new amendments to public debt law, says lawmaker

Kuwait Tower City Skyline glowing at night. (Lukas Bischoff via iStock)
Kuwait Tower City Skyline glowing at night. (Lukas Bischoff via iStock)

Kuwaiti cabinet proposes new amendments to public debt law, says lawmaker

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Kuwait

Published: Updated:

Kuwaiti cabinet proposes new amendments to public debt law, MP saysThe Kuwaiti government has proposed new amendments to the country’s public debt law, including capping borrowing to maximum 60 percent of gross domestic product, the head of a parliamentary finance committee told Reuters.

The government presented the proposed amendments to the parliamentary committee on Monday, Ahmed al-Hamad said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Another proposed change regards the duration of debt: the government would like no maturity limit, he said, while the existing debt law has a maximum limit of 30 years.

Kuwait is facing a liquidity squeeze because of a standoff between government and parliament over the public debt law.

Read more:

Kuwait looks at covering fiscal shortfall with palliative liquidity steps

World Bank body dismisses Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility’s claims against Iraq

Kuwait to give support to suspended business activities due to COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax
Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough' Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'
Oman COVID-19 curfew: All commercial activities shut down from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oman COVID-19 curfew: All commercial activities shut down from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media

Before you go

South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks
South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks

Explore More