.
.
.
.
Language

Predicting growth, Saudi mining company Ma’aden to boost fertilizer capacity

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Maaden)thal has a joint venture with Alcoa, raised 9 billion riyals from an islamic loan in order to fund its future projects. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma’aden), the Gulf’s largest miner, is 65 percent owned by the Saudi sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund.(File photo: Reuters)

Predicting growth, Saudi mining company Ma’aden to boost fertilizer capacity

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma’aden), the Gulf’s largest miner, plans to boost the capacity of its major fertilizer project in the north of the country this
year as it expects demand to rise, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

Ma’aden, which is 65 percent owned by the Saudi sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund, is seen as central to Saudi Arabia’s plan to more than triple mining’s contribution to the nation’s economic output by 2030 as it diversifies from hydrocarbons.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In recent years, Ma’aden has expanded into the production of aluminum and phosphates from gold and copper.

It said it expects its Waad al-Shamal fertilizer project to reach 85 percent of capacity by the end of this year from 70 percent now and hit full capacity of 3 million tons of fertilizer products by the first quarter of 2022.

“2019 was downside for the market, 2020 more or less a continuation of this and was a challenge for everybody. Looking forward, the market is now more positive than it was and good market fundamentals are driving growth,” Mosaed al-Ohaly said in a virtual interview.

Ohaly said a number of factors were driving a pickup in demand, including growth in Chinese markets and a better outlook for US-China trade ties after the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

He said there are also signs that COVID-19 pandemic is easing and the world adapting to the novel coronavirus.

Ohali also said the company will focus on reducing its debt. Its debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) ratio is above 7 percent, which it aims to reduce to around 2.5 percent over next five-to-seven years.

The $8 billion Waad Al Shamal fertilizer production complex includes seven plants and associated facilities, making it one of the largest phosphate production complexes in the world, the company’s website says.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax
Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough' Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'
Oman COVID-19 curfew: All commercial activities shut down from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oman COVID-19 curfew: All commercial activities shut down from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media

Before you go

South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks
South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks

Explore More