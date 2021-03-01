.
.
.
.
Language

Saudia plans to order 70 jets from Airbus, Boeing jets, says report

SAUDIA aIRLINES (Shutterstock)
File photo of a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane. (Shuterstock)

Saudia plans to order 70 jets from Airbus, Boeing jets, says report

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Reuters

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) plans to order 70 airliners from Airbus and Boeing, Saudi news outlet Maaal reported on
Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Saudia is in talks with local banks to raise 11.5 billion riyals ($3.07 billion) to partly finance an order for Airbus A321 narrow-bodied jets and Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner wide-bodies, Maaal said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


The report did not breakdown how many aircraft of each type Saudia was planning to purchase.

A banker, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Saudia was in the market to raise debt for an order of around 70 new jets.

The airline’s fleet of 144 aircraft already includes A321, 777 and 787 jets.

Saudia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Airbus spokeswoman said the planemaker was always in talks with its customers on their fleet requirements, declining tcomment further. Boeing declined to comment.

Read more: Saudi Arabia’s GACA allows return of Boeing 737 MAX to the Kingdom

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax
Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough' Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media
Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina
US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia

Before you go

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case

Explore More