.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey’s Erdogan says exports rose 9.6 percent in February

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a statement after chairing the cabinet meeting in Ankara, on December 14, 2020. (AFP)
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a statement after chairing the cabinet meeting in Ankara, on December 14, 2020. (AFP)

Turkey’s Erdogan says exports rose 9.6 percent in February

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Monday that exports rose 9.6 percent year-on-year to more than $16 billion in February, with the foreign trade deficit declining 15.3 percent in the first two months of the year.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Erdogan was speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting. The Trade Ministry was scheduled to announce the February trade data at 11:30 am (0830 GMT).

Last week, Turkey’s lira tumbled as much as some 3.5 percent on Thursday, giving up all of this year’s gains as US bond yields continued to rise.

The currency stood at 7.3650 against the dollar at 1901 GMT, compared to a close of 7.17 on Wednesday. Earlier, it weakened 3.6 percent to 7.44, the closing level of 2020.

Read more:

Turkish lira tumbles, erases this years’ gains as US bond yields spike

170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Turkey begins to roll back COVID-19 measures, reopens restaurants and schools

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

State Department spokesman says US is 'ready' to talk with Iran
State Department spokesman says US is 'ready' to talk with Iran

Explore More