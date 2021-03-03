.
Saudi Arabia’s APICORP sells $250 million in reopened bond deal

APICORP
APICORP sold the bonds at 39 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps. (Supplied)

Reuters

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) on Wednesday sold $250 million of bonds maturing in February 2026 in a reopening of a bond sale last month, a document showed.

The Saudi Arabian company sold the bonds at 39 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, tightening from initial guidance of around 45 bps over mid-swaps.

The deal has attracted more than $315 million in demand, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

The transaction is a “tap” - reopening a transaction for subscription using the same documentation as previously - of $750 million of bonds sold last month.

BofA Securities, China Construction Bank, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Maybank, Nomura and Standard Chartered arranged the deal.

