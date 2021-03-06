.
.
.
.
Language

World Bank approves $440mln loan to upgrade Egypt rail network

An Egyptian worker sprays disinfectant inside a train at Cairo's Ramses railway station in the Egyptian capital on March 20, 2020. (AFP)
An Egyptian worker sprays disinfectant inside a train at Cairo's Ramses railway station in the Egyptian capital on March 20, 2020. (AFP)
Investment

World Bank approves $440mln loan to upgrade Egypt rail network

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

The World Bank has approved a $440 million loan to modernize signaling and upgrade track on 763 kilometer of Egypt’s 5,000 kilometer rail network, the bank said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Egyptian National Railways (ENR) will put $241 million into the project on the Cairo-Giza-Beni Suef section of the network, bringing the total cost to $681 million, the World Bank said.

Obstacles faced by ENR showed there was “margin for improving its performance, namely in the realms of operations, cost recovery, maintenance, and customer service”, it said.

Egypt has focused heavily on investment in transport and urban development infrastructure, seeking development finance to help fund the projects.

Read more:

Egypt to raise around $3 bln through three-tranche bonds

Egypt opens Rafah border crossing with Gaza ‘until further notice’: Sources

Egypt will register millions of gig workers for state insurance, aid during pandemic

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19 Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19
Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf

Top Content

Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions
Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks
Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf
Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19 Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19
Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More