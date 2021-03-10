Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026

Hilton Worldwide plans to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026, adding about 1,700 rooms, its regional head told Reuters.

The company currently has 14 hotels in Egypt. The expansion will increase its number of rooms in the most populous Arab country by 28 percent and introduce three new brands, said Mohab Ghali.

Tourism, which accounts for 15 percent of Egypt’s gross domestic product and is a major source of foreign currency, has seen a sharp decline in the COVID-19 pandemic, with visitor numbers plunging to 3.5 million in 2020 from 13.1 million in 2019.

Ghali told Reuters in 2017 that Hilton planned to increase its hotel portfolio in Egypt to 30 within 10 years.

