.
.
.
.
Language

European Central Bank sees higher inflation this year, growth outlook little changed

The European Central Bank has left its key interest rate benchmarks and stimulus programs unchanged. The decision came Thursday at a meeting of the bank’s officials at its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. It follows a similar one by the US Federal Reserve this week to leave rates low as central banks monitor the health of major economies. Thursday’s decision is the ECB’s first under newly appointed bank president Christine Lagarde. Investors are now waiting for Lagarde to give her first official assessment of the European economy at a news conference. (File photo: AFP)
ECB President Christine Lagarde said nergy price inflation would see higher inflation than previously expected this year and next. (File photo: AFP)

European Central Bank sees higher inflation this year, growth outlook little changed

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Frankfurt

Published: Updated:

The European Central Bank raised its inflation projection for 2021 on Thursday after a surge in prices at the start of the year and slightly increased its growth forecast even though lockdowns to halt the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended.

In what it describes as the baseline scenario, the ECB expects GDP to expand by 4.0 percent this year rather than the 3.9 percent seen in December.

Inflation is expected to average 1.5 percent, above the 1 percent seen earlier, ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But projections over the longer term were little changed, indicating that this year’s deviations are mostly caused by one-off factors that do not otherwise alter the broader picture.

Lagarde said risks to the economic outlook had become more balanced but remained skewed to the downside in the short term because of the pandemic and measures to contain it. She said temporary factors and energy price inflation would see higher inflation than previously expected this year and next.

Inflation is still seen below the ECB’s nearly 2 percent target for years to come, however, while the economy will need several years to grow back to its pre-pandemic level.

Read more:
Merkel, coalition partners approve 130 bln euro coronavirus stimulus package

OPEC expects most of 2021 oil demand recovery in second half

World is failing to take green COVID-19 recovery path: UN

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA
Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More